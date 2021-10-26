Amundi Purchases Shares of 1,303,488 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,303,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

