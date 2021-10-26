Amundi Takes $230.22 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 792,293 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,224,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.87% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

Shares of RNG opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.37.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

