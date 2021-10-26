Amundi Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,398,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,367,000. Amundi owned about 0.47% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $292,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 734,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,450,000 after buying an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

