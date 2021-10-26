Amy E. Weaver Sells 510 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,391. The company has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.62.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.