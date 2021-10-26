Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $159.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.06 million and the highest is $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $609.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.50 million to $616.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $637.29 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $756.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 477,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

