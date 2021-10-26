Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,782. The company has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

