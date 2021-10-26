Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

NBIX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $101.84. 534,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,654. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,017,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

