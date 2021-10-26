Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.35 Million

Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $490.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.70 million and the highest is $491.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $455.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

