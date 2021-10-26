Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 432,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,627. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

