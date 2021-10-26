Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.37. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. 719,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,139. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

