Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $88.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $93.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.11. 149,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,246. The stock has a market cap of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

