Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon stock remained flat at $$9.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,502,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,214. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

