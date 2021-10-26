Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. V.F. reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. 4,049,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

