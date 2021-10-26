Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $236.70

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.64. 16,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.29 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.