Analysts Set Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price at C$2.61

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRN. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

