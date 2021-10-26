Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target at $4.05

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

MGDPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MGDPF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.46. 160,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

