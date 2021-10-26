Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $62.00

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $124,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $111,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,047. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.