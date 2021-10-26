Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently:

10/20/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/8/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. 1,157,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,509,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

