Analyzing REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and REX American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A REX American Resources $372.85 million 1.38 $3.00 million $0.49 176.22

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% REX American Resources 4.60% 6.33% 5.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Origin Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies. The Refined Coal segment includes the equity interest in one refined coal limited liability company. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dayton, OH.

