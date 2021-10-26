Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 172.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

