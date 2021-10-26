Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $253.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

