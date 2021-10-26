Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

