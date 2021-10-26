Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

