Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 98.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,259 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

