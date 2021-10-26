Andra AP fonden Acquires 15,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

