Andra AP fonden Acquires 5,100 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

NYSE BRO opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.