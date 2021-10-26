Andra AP fonden Buys 15,400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 36.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 40.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.