Andra AP fonden Buys 2,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

