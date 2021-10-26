Andra AP fonden Buys 4,800 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

