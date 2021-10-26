Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,357,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $3,246,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WBA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

