Andra AP fonden Purchases 72,100 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,824,000 after buying an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

