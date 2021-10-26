Andra AP fonden Sells 5,800 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

