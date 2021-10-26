Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Angi by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,103 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.