Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

