Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,321 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 3.37% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $185,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 7,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,212. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

