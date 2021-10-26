APIX (APIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $807,323.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. APIX has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $807,323.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.