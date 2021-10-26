Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 17,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,832. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

