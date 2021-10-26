Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s (ACKAY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.96.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

