Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s (ACKAY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.96.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

