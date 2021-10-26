Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.99. 6,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arkema has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

