Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

