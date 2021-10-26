ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 71.6% Higher Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $23.69 million and $8.19 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

