Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 22,500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arosa Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $351.85 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $221.73 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

