Arosa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

