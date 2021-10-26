Arosa Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Arosa Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Ameresco comprises approximately 1.9% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $4,704,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,644 shares in the company, valued at $76,377,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

