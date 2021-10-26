Arweave Price Reaches $52.20 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $29.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.20 or 0.00083637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

