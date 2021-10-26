ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $788.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average of $726.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

