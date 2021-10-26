Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $45.87. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

