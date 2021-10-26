Asset Planning Corporation Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.65. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $232.47.

