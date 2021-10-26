Assetmark Inc. Acquires 180,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,715,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,021 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $98,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

