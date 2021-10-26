Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781,911 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.43% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $87,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,819,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

